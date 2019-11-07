JaBria McCullum, the adorable 7-year-old who rose to prominence on TikTok for her “Are You Smarter Than A…” videos with her godbrother LaRon Hines, made a cameo on Wednesday night’s episode of Abbott Elementary. Portraying one of Gregory Eddie’s (Tyler James Williams) first-grade students, the internet couldn’t get enough of McCullum’s performance.

Hines shared behind-the-scenes snaps and footage from the episode on Instagram, thanking Abbott creator Quinta Brunson for including them in the ABC phenomenon.

“Thank you @quintab for your amazing hospitality and kind words that you extended to both JaBria and I. being an actor since i was her age, i was a little nervous about her first onset experience but everyone on set of Abbott made this experience every bit of amazing and i can’t thank everyone enough,” he wrote.

Many X, formerly Twitter, users were thrilled to see the internet personality get a well-deserved TV credit.

Not our TikTok niece Jabria is on abbott elementary 🥺😭😭😭😭 #AbbottElementary



pic.twitter.com/a9NOEIK7fX — “⃝iтѕ ριмριѕн“⃝ 🅖 (@g_gabbo23) April 11, 2024

No because I really paused the tv and then rewound it to make sure that was JABRIA!! #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/UYOkZF1gch — Stop Cop City (@luvthispayne) April 11, 2024

Jabria are you paid and busy? https://t.co/WIizelJz9i pic.twitter.com/liiOSgH6jF — as told by eden (@edensrebirth) April 11, 2024

I love this for Jabria! Our internet niece been a ⭐️ https://t.co/S5DFrg5iz1 — TT. (@topshelftia) April 11, 2024

Others praised Brunson’s creative casting.

Yes, JABRIA!!!

I desperately want to work with more people like Quinta, who live on the same internet I live on. https://t.co/dRTDRhX1iy — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) April 11, 2024

that lil girl Jabria is on the newest Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson is so mother for that — SAI ✰ (@sairusbliss1) April 11, 2024

McCullum also took to social media to commemorate her Abbott cameo.

“Just in case y’all missed me on @abbottelemabc tonight, yall can go watch it on Hulu! I had so much fun on set and I got to meet @quintab . She was so nice. #abcabbottelementary #abbottelementary #school #abc,” she captioned a carousel post.

New episodes of Abbott Elementary premiere on Wednesdays on ABC.