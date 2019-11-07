JaBria McCullum, the adorable 7-year-old who rose to prominence on TikTok for her “Are You Smarter Than A…” videos with her godbrother LaRon Hines, made a cameo on Wednesday night’s episode of Abbott Elementary. Portraying one of Gregory Eddie’s (Tyler James Williams) first-grade students, the internet couldn’t get enough of McCullum’s performance.
Hines shared behind-the-scenes snaps and footage from the episode on Instagram, thanking Abbott creator Quinta Brunson for including them in the ABC phenomenon.
“Thank you @quintab for your amazing hospitality and kind words that you extended to both JaBria and I. being an actor since i was her age, i was a little nervous about her first onset experience but everyone on set of Abbott made this experience every bit of amazing and i can’t thank everyone enough,” he wrote.
Many X, formerly Twitter, users were thrilled to see the internet personality get a well-deserved TV credit.
Others praised Brunson’s creative casting.
McCullum also took to social media to commemorate her Abbott cameo.
“Just in case y’all missed me on @abbottelemabc tonight, yall can go watch it on Hulu! I had so much fun on set and I got to meet @quintab . She was so nice. #abcabbottelementary #abbottelementary #school #abc,” she captioned a carousel post.
