Jaleel White recently said that his role as Steve Urkel on Family Matters caused lasting damage to his voice.

Speaking at a panel during ’90s Con 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida (as reported by Complex), White reflected on his experience portraying the iconic character.

Best known for his portrayal of Urkel, the nerdy next-door neighbor who frequently annoyed the Winslow family, White discussed the impact of the character’s high-pitched, nasal voice on his own vocal health.

White shared that altering his voice to fit the character ultimately led to damage.

“I spoke to a doctor,” White detailed. “What happened is during puberty I spoke at the same pitch for extended periods of time. If the pitch had been going all over the place, I wouldn’t have damaged it quite as much. It’s been in remission and I’m fine now.”

White also recalled a time when he felt concerned about his voice, stating, “I felt like I was really losing it. I would constantly get network notes like, ‘We can’t hear him. Please be more clear.’ It was kind of a scary thing for me to go through.”

During his time on Family Matters, White did not have a vocal coach to help protect his voice.

Now, he works with a vocal coach and a doctor to keep his voice “under control.”

Despite the challenges, White expressed his appreciation for the role that made him famous.