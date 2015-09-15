James Gunn divulged more about María Gabriela de Faría’s role as The Engineer in Superman, as well as a quick update on the progress of The Authority film.

Gunn told Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor, Trey Mangum, about The Engineer during our cast interview, saying, “I just really liked the Engineer’s power set, and I thought she would be someone that I liked taking elements of [from] The Authority story. You know, she’s a member of The Authority in the comics.”

What exactly is The Authority in DC Comics?

The Authority is part of DC’s Wildstorm imprint and is a group of powerful anti-heroes who will do whatever it takes, whether it’s legal or not, to save humanity from supernatural threats. The Engineer, aka Angela Spica, is the second person to have ‘The Engineer’ title. Angela took the mantle after the original Engineer, a scientist who experimented on himself in order to create new technology to help the world, died. She utilized his findings and turned the technology into a liquid metal form and replaced her blood with it. As a result, she has several abilities such as covering her body in liquid metal, create radio-telepathy bugs, weapons, survive uninhabitable planets thanks to replacement lungs, create copies of herself and more.

What’s the status of ‘The Authority’ film?

Gunn also revealed more about where The Authority film is. For right now, things are moving slowly.

“Yeah, it could happen. It’s not something that’s going especially quickly right now, but it could happen for sure,” he said.

The Authority film project has been in the works for some time. In 2024, Gunn told Deadline that he wouldn’t green-light an Authority film “until we have a finished script we’re happy with and in general, we won’t cast a film until the script is finished. This is why some projects are moving faster than anticipated and others more slowly. It’s always gonna be quality first no matter what.”

Watch the full interviews with the Superman cast above. Superman comes to theaters July 11.