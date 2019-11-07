Love Island USA Season 6 and Love Island: Beyond the Villa stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez have called it quits after one year of dating.

According to Us Weekly, the former lovebirds, who connected during the sixth season of the reality dating competition show and placed third in the season finale, sparked split rumors after Craig and her villa besties, Serena Page and Leah Kateb, unfollowed Rodriguez on Instagram. Rodriguez later removed Craig’s name from his bio on the platform.

The couple has yet to confirm the news of their breakup themselves, but let’s have a look back at their relationship.

June 2024: Distance makes the heart grow fonder

After leaving the villa, the couple opened up about the challenges that come with being in a long-distance relationship, according to Us Weekly.

“I don’t want to move [to Dallas] right away. I think we could do our own thing, change our work schedules so we can spend time [and do], like, a year of visiting each other — or less maybe — but me moving to Dallas right now would be crazy,” Craig said while appearing on The Viall Files podcast with her beau. “He leaves [Los Angeles, where the podcast episode was taped] today and I’m so sad! It was like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna be good and FaceTime all the time.'”

She added, “But knowing that I’m [here] until Tuesday and he’s leaving today, I was like, ‘This sucks because we spent every day together for the past month and a half.’ It’s, like, we’re naturally best friends and partners. For him to leave, it’s super sad.”

Rodriguez agreed with Craig and said her “touch” is what he’ll miss most.

“I think she makes me feel great,” he said lovingly. “Like, she’ll put her hands through my hair. That’s her love language and she does a great job at making me feel appreciated.”

February 2025: Declarations of love

In February, Craig shared her love for Rodriguez in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Im not sure if you think too much about it, but everyday since leaving the villa, I’ve asked God how did i get so blessed to have you by my side. You’re not just my best friend, you’re my safe place. I love doing life with you. Your love gives me the courage to be myself around you and for that, I’m forever thankful. I hope this day brings you as much happiness as you bring me,” she wrote, adding, “I see how much love and care you put into the world, and please know it never goes unnoticed. Your mom, abuela, aunts, and cousins couldn’t have raised an even more perfect, God fearing gentlemen that truly has a heart of gold. So at this point im crying lol; which means i should probably stop writing here.”

Craig concluded the loving tribute by reassuring him of her commitment to their relationship.

“But i need you to know i will always be here for you, even if things don’t work out the way we wanted,” she continued. “I will always support you in any adventure, endeavor, or hardship that comes your way. May God open every door your heart desires and may God continue to bless and protect the most incredible person in my life.”

June 2025: First anniversary plans

Leading up to their first anniversary, the couple gushed about their relationship, Us Weekly reported.

“You know what’s so crazy? When it first came out, it didn’t hit me,” Craig told the outlet at the 2025 American Music Awards. “The first six months outside the villa, I don’t think it hit me. But now that it’s settled down and season 7 is coming, I was like, ‘My gosh, I did that last summer.'”

Craig added that they recently went out to dinner with their Season 6 castmates.

“We have a lot of fun together as couples,” she shared.

Rodriguez said they hang out with their former villa roommates “all the time.”

The couple also shared their anniversary plans, with Rodriguez hinting that he has a few tricks up his sleeve for Craig.

“There’s a trip. There’s a trip planned. They’re in the works,” Rodriguez said. “That’s all I can say. She’s dropping subtle hints.”

Craig added, “I asked him if we could go to Italy for our one-year, so …”

July 2025: ‘Beyond the Villa’

The duo currently stars in the Love Island USA Season 6 spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, in which they discuss their long-distance relationship and even lived apart while filming.

“Since leaving the villa, it’s a big jump moving in together with someone, and I didn’t want it to be televised, especially the first time,” Rodriguez told Variety. “So we rented rooms next to each other. Another aspect for me is privacy. When JaNa gets ready for events, she has a huge glam team. Usually, there’s somebody in there for wardrobe, and sometimes I don’t have the space to change and things like that. Granted, we were always together on the show. It was great to experience L.A. and to be with her in the same city.”

July 26: The couple looked happy in an Instagram Story video

Just one day before fans started to speculate the couple was no longer in paradise, Craig and Rodriguez looked happy in a video the latter shared on his Instagram Story, according to Us Weekly. In it, the Love Island USA alums were dressed to the nines while Craig blew a kiss to the camera.