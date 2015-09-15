Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb are still going strong after being the runner-ups of Love Island USA Season 6. The two return for the Love Island USA spinoff docuseries, Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

In the first few episodes, Harichi talks about how much time he’s spent in LA, noting that at the time of filming, he had only spent about a month’s worth of time in his native United Kingdom in the past year. Since then, he and Kateb went on a trip to the UK, which they documented on social media.

During the Love Island: Beyond the Villa cast interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, Harichi explained that there was a specific reason why he went to the UK recently.

Why Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb took a trip to the UK

“Well, funny enough, the reason I went back was actually to get my visa renewed,” he told us with a laugh. “It’s crazy how everything worked out with me just [ending] up being over here. Having Leah come over to London was actually really great. She got to meet my family, introduced [her] to my mom and my dad, and I think that for me was a really important band-aid that I had to get ripped off [laughs]…just that way that was done, and they got along so well, so it was really nice to have her out there and introduce to my parents.”

Miguel Harichi on future with Leah Kateb

As far as whether he sees more time in the UK in their future, Harichi said, “Honestly, right now my focus is on creating and building a life out here [in Los Angeles] with Leah and really developing what we already got going on and just allowing everything to evolve.”

Love Island: Beyond the Villa premieres Sunday on Peacock following the Season 7 finale of Love Island USA.