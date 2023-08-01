A Different World legend Jasmine Guy has won her very first Emmy.

The iconic actress, who has appeared in projects such as Harlem Nights, School Daze, The Vampire Diaries, Grey’s Anatomy and more, won after receiving her first-ever Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her work as Barbara Baldwin in Ironbeard Films’ The Chronicles of Jessica Wu.

In the category, Guy was nominated alongside Nathalie Emmanuel and Paula Pell for Die Hart 2: Die Harter.

Per Variety, Guy said following her win that she felt “embraced” by the TV academy. “I appreciate that my creative community has kept me in their loving arms,” she said.

Guy played Whitley Gilbert for six seasons on A Different World from 1987 to 1993. For her role as Gilbert, Guy won four consecutive NAACP Image Awards from 1990 through 1993 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.