Jay Ellis is rounding out the cast of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix basketball comedy series, Running Point, which stars Kate Hudson.

Here’s the description:

When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Hudson) is appointed President of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.

Ellis will portray the recurring role of Jay Brown, a former celebrated basketball player-turned-head coach who has led his team to multiple championships.

Aside from Ellis and Hudson, Running Point also features Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada and Dane DiLiegro.

Running Point is produced by Mindy Kaling’s Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television. Kaling co-writes and executive produces alongside fellow The Mindy Project alums Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen, who serves as the showrunner.