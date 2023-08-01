John Amos, the legendary Black actor known for his roles in films and television series such as Good Times, Roots, Coming to America and more, has died. He was 84. His cause of death is natural causes.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” his son, Kelly Christopher “K.C.” Amos said in a statement, as Variety reported. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor. My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life…. most recently in Suits LA playing himself and our documentary about his life journey as an actor, America’s Dad. He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time.”

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, Amos played college football and was initially primed for the NFL, participating in camp tryouts for multiple teams. However, the pivoted to Hollywood and landed a sizable role on The Mary Tyler Moore Show as Gordy Howard.

He was later cast on what would be the iconic Norman Lear CBS sitcom, Good Times, playing James Evans, the patriarch of the Evans family. The show, a spinoff of Maude, was noteworthy for being the first-ever series to center on a two-parent Black family.

Amos was on the show’s first three seasons, but notably left after a disagreement with producers over the direction of the show– namely the character of J.J. Evans, played by Jimmie Walker. He openly criticized the show for its direction as well, which co-star Esther Rolle also agreed with. His character of James would be killed off of the show.

Soon after Good Times, he took on an Emmy-nominated role in the iconic 1977 miniseries, Roots. In the series, he played the older version of Kunta Kinte.

Other notable TV/film roles include Coming to America, In the House, Lock Up, The West Wing, Die Hard 2, The District, All About the Andersons. Credits in more recent years include The Righteous Gemstones, The Ranch and Uncut Gems.

As his son’s statement noted, Amos’ last credit will be in the upcoming NBC series, Suits L.A.

Along with his son, he is also survived by his daughter, Shannon Amos.

Our thoughts are with all of Amos’ loved ones at this time.