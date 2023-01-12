The upcoming animated Good Times series has set its cast.

Deadline reports that the series will star JB Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown, Marsai Martin, Slink Johnson, Jay Pharoah and Rashida “Sheeez” Olayiwola, who will lend their voices to the current generation of the Evans family (who are also still living in the projects).

Pharoah might have had a leg-up in getting to be a part of the project; as Deadline reports, the comedian played artist and jokester J.J. Evans in Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All In The Family and Good Times. Norman Lear, who executive produced the original Good Times and Live in Front of a Studio Audience, was also executive producing this animated project before his death this month.

The animated series is set to follow the fourth generation of Evanses living in seemingly the same apartment in the same projects, but now their home is “the last remaining housing projects in Chicago.”

“It turns out the more things change the more they stay the same and keeping your head above water is as challenging as ever,” according to the show’s description as reported by the outlet. “The only thing tougher than life for this family is love, and there’s more than enough to go around.”

Lear will have a posthumous appearance as a guest star in the first episode of the series, which is set to debut sometime next summer on Netflix.