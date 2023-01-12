The Suits spinoff Suits L.A. is rounding out its cast, adding John Amos and others.

Deadline reports that John Amos, Victoria Justice and Kevin Weisman have been added as guest stars for the pilot episode. They join main cast members including Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt and Lex Scott Davis. Amos will play himself as a client of Ted Black (Amell) who also happens to be his friend.

Justice will play a young movie star named Dylan Pryor, who’s described as “confident and ambitious” and wants Ted as her counsel. Weisman will play Lester Thompson, described as a “smart and powerful man who is used to getting his way,” but he needs Ted’s help to stay out of prison after being charged with murder.

Aaron Korsh, the creator of the Suits universe, will executive produce with original series executive producers Gene Klein, David Bartis and Doug Liman. Victoria Mahoney has been tapped to direct and executive produce the pilot. Production started last month.

Earlier this year, Davis was was cast as Erica Rollins, a character described as a “savvy and strong-willed rising star” who is working for Black, a high-powered New York attorney who has relocated to Los Angeles for mysterious reasons. Erica is described as being “shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any.”

The series is the result of the skyrocketing popularity of the original Suits on Netflix. The newfound audience turned attention back to the cancelled USA Network series, leading to NBC to create Suits L.A.