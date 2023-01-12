Musician Jon Batiste is teaching kids the art of spoken word poetry in the upcoming episode of Amazon’s digital series Celebrity Substitute.

Batiste’s episode, airing March 26, will find the musician and singer bringing kids into the world of music and poetry. Batiste gives hands-on help to the kids, sitting with them, reading their work, and inspiring them with some keyboard playing and impromptu singing.

Batiste said about the episode in a statement to Blavity’s Shadow and Act, “Kids are full of soul and endless potential. I am so grateful for the experience. If anyone is looking to hire a substitute 2nd-grade teacher, I’m ready to step in!”

Here’s more about Celebrity Substitute:

Celebrity Substitute, hosted by Julian Shapiro-Barnum (Recess Therapy), is a feel-good digital series where celebrities “substitute teach” their skills to a classroom of hilarious elementary school kids. Sponsored by Amazon, each episode also fulfills the school’s Amazon Wish List to support teachers and students. Previous episodes have featured Cynthia Erivo, Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield, and more.

Check out an exclusive clip and more photos below: