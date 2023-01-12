Jonathan Majors is speaking out about losing his coveted role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to his harassment and assault case.

Variety reports that Majors feels “heartbroken” about being fired from the MCU, saying to TMZ, “I love Kang.” But, he conceded, “Doctor Doom is wicked, though.”

Majors is referencing the fact that Marvel Studios has decided to recast Robert Downey, Jr., who was originally Iron Man for the first decade of the MCU, as Doctor Doom as the big bad going forward.

TMZ discussed how Downey, who had his own troubled history with the law many years ago before cleaning up his act, has been celebrated by Marvel. In response, Majors, was convicted on one count of second-degree harassment and misdemeanor third-degree assault, said that he hasn’t been given the same treatment.

“I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love…and [he’s] being allowed to work [his] art and be creative at that level,” he said. “I didn’t really get that.”

It is worth nothing that none of Downey’s troubled history with the law does not include any domestic issues.

But, Majors said that he would love come come back as Kang in the future.

“Hell yeah! Hell yeah! I love him. I love Kang,” he responded. “If that’s what the fans want, and that’s what Marvel wants then let’s roll. Hell yeah.”