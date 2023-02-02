Here’s the official description of Freaky Friday 2:

A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

The director is Nisha Ganatra, with Andrew Gunn and Kristin Burr producing.

Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons, Julia Butters and Manny Jacinto also star.

The film is confirmed to hit theaters in 2025, though no other specifics are known right now.