Disney’s Freaky Friday 2 has added Jordan E. Cooper to its cast.
In the follow-up to the 2003 film, he will co-star with returning cast members Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, and Chad Michael Murray.
Deadline first broke the news of his casting.
Cooper, who has rapidly become a force in Black Hollywood, was behind Broadway’s critically-acclaimed Ain’t No Mo’, for which he became the youngest Black American playwright in Broadway history and the youngest Black American playwright nominated for a Tony Award. Overall, the production was nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Featured Actor in a Play for Cooper’s role.
He also co-created The Ms. Pat Show on BET+. He serves as the series’ showrunner, and is also an executive producer and directs episodes.
Here’s the official description of Freaky Friday 2:
A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.
The director is Nisha Ganatra, with Andrew Gunn and Kristin Burr producing.
Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons, Julia Butters and Manny Jacinto also star.
The film is confirmed to hit theaters in 2025, though no other specifics are known right now.