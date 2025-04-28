Juneteenth is a very significant holiday for Black people. Observed every June 19, it marks the day in 1865 when Union troops landed in Galveston, Texas, to free the last enslaved Black Americans. Though Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, not all slaves were free until two years later. To honor the holiday this year, we’ve curated this list of documentaries that explain the history of Juneteenth and the fight to make it a federal holiday.

Juneteenth Throughout History And Today

Commemorating the day all slaves were truly freed started in Texas, where the momentous event happened. The tradition spread across Black communities through faith, celebration, and remembrance. Leaders like Opal Lee — dubbed the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” — campaigned tirelessly for its national recognition, and in 2021, Juneteenth finally became a federal holiday.

The institutional win was hard-won and well-deserved, no doubt. However, President Trump’s current federal pushback on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives (DEI) raises concerns over whether federal holidays might lose official recognition. So far, Juneteenth celebrations are set to continue throughout the country, but political headwinds remind us that vigilance matters.

In this context, Juneteenth documentaries become a vital archive. They preserve stories of emancipation, resistance, and cultural healing told by Black voices, keeping Juneteenth’s true meaning alive. These films don’t just teach; they connect, empower, and reflect our lived experiences.

From spiritual journeys to dream‑chasing pageants, slave narratives to transatlantic voyages, each title is a testament to Black resilience, reclaiming history, and inspiring future generations. This year, consider celebrating Juneteenth by settling in with one of these amazing documentaries and learning as much as you can!

‘Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom‘

Directed by Ya’Ke Smith and anchored by Pastor Rasool Berry, this 56-minute Juneteenth documentary from PBS premiered June 6, 2022. It follows Berry on a soulful journey through Texas, engaging descendants of the formerly enslaved and exploring how faith shaped early Juneteenth celebrations. It delves into how Christianity — once used to justify slavery — became a tool for liberation and communal healing. Winner of the 2023 Wilbur Award, the film is available streaming for free on PBS.org, the PBS App, and local PBS stations.

‘Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming‘

This film, which clocks in at just 42 minutes, is both easy to watch and engaging. This Juneteenth documentary, released by ABC News in June 2020, combines interviews, archival footage, and storytelling to link Juneteenth’s origins with contemporary racial‑justice movements. It’s a concise, heartfelt educational piece that underscores the ongoing fight for freedom. You can watch this film on ABC.com, the ABC app, and Hulu.

‘Juneteenth: Together We Triumph’ Special

This Juneteenth documentary is a 72‑minute film special. It premiered in June 2021 as part of ABC’s Soul of a Nation series. Hosted by Leslie Odom Jr., the program features heartfelt interviews and stirring performances by Jimmie Allen, Chlöe Bailey, Leon Bridges, along with appearances by Michael Strahan and former President Barack Obama. It weaves together musical tributes, reflections on freedom, and stories of community uplift, celebrating the resilience behind Juneteenth and its ongoing cultural relevance. Viewers can stream it on the ABC app, YouTube, and Hulu.

‘Descendant‘

This film runs for 109 minutes and was directed by Margaret Brown. It explores Africatown, Alabama — the community founded by survivors of the Clotilda, the last known slave ship. Premiering at Sundance and released by Netflix and Higher Ground Productions in 2022, it weaves together the discovery of the shipwreck with relatives’ demands for recognition, reparations, and cultural preservation. It’s a powerful Juneteenth documentary that’s a gripping testament to generational resistance and community memory.

‘Unchained Memories: Readings from the Slave Narratives‘

Directed by Ed Bell and Thomas Lennon, this documentary was produced in 2003 and runs for 75 minutes. The HBO film uses voice-overs — including Samuel L. Jackson, Angela Bassett, and Don Cheadle — to bring firsthand accounts from the 1930s Slave Narratives to life. The result is raw, haunting, deeply human testimony, used in classrooms and archived on DVD or HBO/educational platforms. You can purchase a copy of this film for viewing on Amazon.

‘Slavery by Another Name‘

This is a powerful 90-minute PBS adaptation of Douglas Blackmon’s Pulitzer‑winning book, directed by Sam Pollard. It exposes forced-labor systems — such as convict leasing and peonage — that persisted after chattel slavery supposedly ended. Narrated by Laurence Fishburne and widely praised for its historical rigor, it’s available free via PBS.org.

‘The 1619 Project‘

Hosted by Nikole Hannah‑Jones and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, this six‑episode Hulu miniseries premiered on Jan 26, 2023. It reframes American history through slavery’s central role, and explores voting, music, capitalism, justice, and more. It’s an engaging look into slavery that ties directly into the purpose of Juneteenth commemorations. You can stream it on Hulu.

‘Enslaved‘

This six‑episode 2020 series featuring Samuel L. Jackson chronicles 400 years of the transatlantic slave trade via DNA tracing, underwater archaeology, and ancestral journeys. Episodes are about 53 minutes each. It is available on Epix in the U.S. and on MGM+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC Two, and CBC internationally.

‘John Lewis: Good Trouble‘

This 96-minute documentary, masterfully directed by Dawn Porter, premiered on June 19, 2020, to powerful acclaim. While not specifically a Juneteenth documentary, it’s a testament to the spirit that Juneteenth inspires.

It chronicles the life of the late Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis — his childhood, activism alongside Martin Luther King Jr., and lifelong fight for justice and voting rights. Good Trouble is a rallying cry, reminding viewers that freedom isn’t static — it’s fought for generation after generation. You can stream it on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV.

Bonus Movie: ‘Miss Juneteenth‘

Written and directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples, this 103-minute drama premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2020. It was officially released on June 19, 2020. It centers on a former Miss Juneteenth pageant winner in Texas who prepares her teenage daughter to compete, revealing tensions around dreams, legacy, and identity. Starring Nicole Beharie, the film portrays a coming‑of‑age story rooted in community tradition. It streams on Netflix, and can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play. You can also watch it for free on Kanopy.

Why these stories matter

For a Juneteenth documentary to be considered good, the stories and historical accounts should be engaging. Films like Faith & Freedom and A Celebration of Overcoming tune into the spiritual pulse of Juneteenth — how community, hope, and faith birthed Black liberation celebrations. Miss Juneteenth and Good Trouble show how that legacy translates into healing rituals and civic action, tying holiday roots to real‑world resistance.

Meanwhile, Descendant, Unchained Memories, and Slavery by Another Name dig deeper. They show that Juneteenth didn’t signal the end of oppression; injustice merely evolved. These films uncover the truth, which is essential to preventing history from repeating itself.

Finally, The 1619 Project and Enslaved place Juneteenth within a global and enduring struggle: from the Middle Passage to mass incarceration. They remind us that emancipation wasn’t final—it was a transition. These works call millennials to carry that flame forward.

This curated lineup speaks to millennials seeking authentic, meaningful engagement with history. These films don’t lecture — they dialogue, heal, and energize. Whether you’re moved by spiritual pilgrimages or slave‑narrative testimonies, these stories show how Juneteenth’s legacy lives on —not just as a holiday but as an active moral and cultural charge.

In times when DEI and federal commitment face political withdrawal, film becomes our safeguard. These Juneteenth documentaries ensure the holiday is more than a date — it’s a living archive, a spark for justice, and a promise to the generations ahead.

Where and how to watch

Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom – free on PBS.org, PBS App, local stations



John Lewis: Good Trouble – Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV



Miss Juneteenth – Netflix, Kanopy, or rent via Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play



A Celebration of Overcoming – Hulu



Descendant – Netflix, rental via Amazon, Apple TV



Unchained Memories – DVD, educational platforms, HBO archives



Slavery by Another Name – free on PBS.org



The 1619 Project – Hulu



Enslaved – Epix, MGM+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC Two, CBC

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Juneteenth, and why do we celebrate it?

Juneteenth celebrates the day — June 19, 1865 — when federal soldiers arrived in Galveston to take control of Texas and ensure the slaves were freed, per the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.

Is Juneteenth a public holiday in the USA?

Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday since 2021. It allows millions of Americans a paid day off and the opportunity to commemorate the end of slavery.

Who came up with the name Juneteenth?

The name Juneteenth combines June and nineteenth. Its origins date back to June 19, 1865, the date the last group of people enslaved in the southern U.S. were informed of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.