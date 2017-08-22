Omeleto has premiered a new action short film starring the Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o‘s brother, Junior Nyong’o.

Titled A Blossom In The Night, the film also stars Brittany Giles (Shameless).

Directed by Tayo Amos and written by Richard Gretsky, the film follows Donovan and Amara, a brother and sister duo in a near-future dystopia world who are on the run from the government which is selling low-income citizens into slavery.

Premiering at the Urbanworld Film Festival in 2023, A Blossom In The Night was with support from USC, BlueScale Productions and individual donors through crowdfunding.

“We’re thrilled to present A Blossom In The Night to audiences worldwide,” said Kat Asharya, head of programming at Omeleto, in a statement. “This action-packed short film, a genre our audience loves but doesn’t see as often, not only delivers intense thrills and suspense but also explores relevant societal issues in a gripping and thought-provoking manner.”

Watch A Blossom In The Night below:

Amos, who has directed on NBC’s Chicago Fire, and directed other shorts such as Magnolia Bloom, is currently developing her first feature film with Federal Films.