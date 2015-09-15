The upcoming, new Jurassic World film, which positions itself as a new story in the franchise, has unveiled its title, and we also have a first-look for the project.

The Universal Pictures film is aptly titled, Jurassic World Rebirth. The film is led by Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey.

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ full cast list

Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein also star in the film.

The film is directed by Gareth Edwards from a script by David Koepp (who co-wrote the original Jurassic Park), based on characters created by Michael Crichton.

Crichton co-wrote the original film with Koepp.

What will ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ be about?

Here’s the official description:

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.

Here’s who the actors are playing in the film

Scarlett Johansson Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert Mahershala Ali Duncan Kinkaid, Zora’s most trusted team leader Jonathan Bailey Dr. Heny Loomis, a paleontologist Rupert Friend Martin Krebs, a Big Pharma rep Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Reuben Delgado, the father of a shipwrecked civilian family

The roles played by Blaise, Iacono, Miranda, Velge, Sylvain and Skrein are being kept under wraps.

Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley produce the film, and Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer executive produce.

The film will be in theaters in July 2025.

Check out the first images below:

Photo: Universal Pictures