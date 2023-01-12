Mahershala Ali is in talks to star in the new Jurassic World film with Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ali is circling the film, which also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Rupert Friend. It would be the next chapter of the Jurassic World franchise. The film will be directed by Gareth Edwards with a mid-June production start date in London.

It seems a little hard to fathom where the next story will take audiences, especially since the last film changed the Jurassic world forever by releasing dinosaurs into the wild, putting the ecosystem at risk. Fans will feel like it’s clear that any future films must deal with these ramifications of dinosaurs in the wild, but The Hollywood Reporter states that no details about the new film are being released.

However, the original screenwriter of Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, David Koepp, has returned to write the new script. Perhaps fans who felt like the franchise has lost its way might feel a little more at ease by Koepp coming back; fans might feel like the franchise could be getting back on track.

Steven Spielberg is executive producing via Amblin Entertainment, with Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley producing via Kennedy/Marshall. Sara Scott, executive vice president of production, will oversee for Universal with the studio’s creative executive Jacqueline Garell.

The film is preparing for a July 2, 2025 theatrical release.