Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein also star in the film.

The film is directed by Gareth Edwards from a script by David Koepp (who co-wrote the original Jurassic Park), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Crichton co-wrote the original film with Koepp.

What is ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ about?

Here’s the film’s official description:

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.

When is ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ in theaters?

The film is in theaters on July 2. Watch the trailer below: