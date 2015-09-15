Jurnee Smollett has been tapped as a co-lead alongside Taron Egerton in Apple TV+’s upcoming drama series, Firebug.

The Apple Studios project is also executive produced by Egerton and is from creator Dennis Lehane.

Written by Lehane and loosely inspired by true events, the series “will follow a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator (played by Egerton) as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists.”Smollett will play the character of Michelle, described as “a rising star detective.”

Richard Plepler also executive produces through EDEN Productions, and Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas executive produce through Imperative Entertainment. Kary Antholis also executive produces for Crime Story Media, LLC and Marc Smerling serves as executive producer for Truth Podcasting Corp.

Antholis hosted the Firebug podcast from truth.media, which this series uses as a launching pad.

Firebug is the latest Imperative Entertainment project from Apple Studios, following Black Bird, Killers of the Flower Moon and the upcoming film The Wager.