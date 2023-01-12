Judge Sheila Calloway is helping keep juveniles from the court system in this new exclusive clip from Max’s Justice, USA.

The exclusive clip follows Judge Calloway, who presides over juvenile court in Nashville, TN, as she participates in the Be About Change community program. The program helps children and teens find their spark and follow a path that doesn’t lead toward incarceration.

Common executive produces Justice USA, a six-episode Max Original documentary series set to debut March 14 with two episodes. The series will then debut two new episodes each week until its finale March 28. The series is described as “A compelling 360-degree insider’s view of Nashville’s criminal justice system, offering unprecedented access to the men’s women’s and juvenile jails, as we watch inmates, deputies, lawyers, and judges confront issues of incarceration, mental illness, and addiction.

Mike Tollin, MTP and Humanitas Prize finalist Marshall Goldberg also executive produce with Think Common Entertainment’s Tamara Brown. MSM and OWN also produce with Randy Ferrell as showrunner.

Watch the clip below: