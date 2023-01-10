The Grand Dame is wasting no time in trying to get a last-minute delay in her DUI sentencing. Days before she was scheduled to see a judge for her fate in her DUI case, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger has fired her legal team. Amid her rehab stint, the reality star has succeeded in getting her sentencing date pushed back as her new team scrambles with the case.

The Grand Dame Fires Her Legal Team

Bossip reported Huger, 61, axed the attorneys who represented her during her two-day trial in December, which resulted in damaging body camera footage being released showing the mother of two slurring and clearly inebriated.

After the sentencing, her team noted that she voluntarily entered treatment and skipped the Season 9 RHOP taping to focus on her mental and physical health. Throughout the season, she was not seen drinking.

Huger was found guilty on multiple counts after charges were filed related to driving under the influence in Potomac in March 2024. She faces two years in prison as she had a previous DUI from nearly 20 years ago.

In her filing for a sentencing delay, her new legal team noted: “Ms. Huger is seeking to have the benefit of counsel’s 30 years of experience handling cases of this kind, in the Maryland Courts, and in fashioning recommendations that State and the Court may find acceptable to address the community’s interests in accountability, rehabilitation, supervision, and deterrence. “The rules of the program severely limit the counsel’s ability to communicate with Ms. Huger and prepare for sentencing. [Huger] will be returning from that program on January 28, 2025, the day before the scheduled sentencing.”

Huger’s new sentencing date is February 26.