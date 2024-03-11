Legendary comedian Katt Williams barreled into 2024 with an explosive interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay Podcast. In the nearly three-hour-long viral interview, Katt Williams launched a verbal assault against a number of his peers in comedy, discredited rumors that have been spread about his career and joked that his reported net worth was less than what he keeps on his person in cash. While most outlets report that Katt Williams has a net worth of roughly $2-$5 million, the It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’ joke-teller has pointed out that he has done single Netflix specials for more than that amount in the past.

While Williams provided no explicit indication of his actual ballpark wealth during his Club Shay Shay appearance, it seems clear that the comedian is a multi-millionaire. Regardless of what the exact figure is, here’s a look into the life and career of comedy’s greatest truth-teller and provocateur, and an examination of his many income streams.

Katt Williams’ Early Life And Career Beginnings

Long before he became one of the biggest names in stand-up comedy, Katt Williams was a troubled child just struggling to face the challenges of growing up. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1971, Katt was raised in a strictly religious home, to Jehovah’s Witness parents. His given name at birth was Micah Williams, though Katt quickly swapped the biblical name with a colloquial stage moniker more suited to his raunchy style of comedy. Katt Williams claims to have read thousands of books throughout his grade-school years, which is likely not entirely true, though his verbose prose on stage does suggest that he is quite well read.

Facing significant differences with his religious parents, Katt Williams sought legal emancipation at the age of 13, and moved out of his childhood home shortly thereafter. As a wayward teen without a proper education and no support system, Williams turned to street vending to survive, and slept on park benches while hitchhiking his way to Florida. Katt Williams’ first job in entertainment saw him honing his craft as a comedian with a traveling circus, before eventually landing the attention of a Hollywood casting call.

Katt Williams’ Film And Television Roles

Though most of Katt Williams’ net worth undoubtedly comes from his prolific stand-up comedy career, his first major break came in the form of 2002’s Friday After Next, starring Ice Cube and Mike Epps. The movie serves as Katt’s feature film debut, and launched him to household name status due to his show-stealing performance as Money Mike. According to a write-up in the New York Post, Friday After Next director Marcus Raboy stated, “When our casting director found Katt, I think he was living in his car. He had this shock of hair, like he had put his fingers in an electric outlet, and his front teeth were missing. He was like a wild character. In many ways, he stole the show. When Katt is focused, there’s nothing quite like him.”

Following the success of Friday After Next, Katt Williams managed to land consistent stand-up work, while going on to appear in a wide array of other television shows and films. Utilizing his unique persona and trademark “pimp” style, Katt Williams starred in projects such as Norbit, First Sunday, Epic Movie, Scary Movie V and several episodes of the adult animated series The Boondocks. Williams is known to improvise and write much of his own material within his roles, making each character pop on screen, no matter how small. His brief but notable appearance as the character A Pimp Named Slickback on The Boondocks has gained wide-spread recognition, with many internet jokes and memes continuing to reference the character today, nearly two decades since the episodes premiered. Katt Williams’ most recent roles have seen him take on bit parts in television shows such as The Last O.G., Black-Ish, Atlanta and others.

Katt Williams’ Unparalleled Career On The Comedy Stage

Since releasing his first full-length stand-up comedy special in 2006, Katt Williams has performed more than a dozen hour-long specials, for a number of platforms including Netflix, HBO, and Comedy Central. Like much of his credited acting performances, his early stand-up work relies heavily on his pimp aesthetic. Williams has repeatedly made claims that he has turned down stand-up comedy distribution deals worth more than $50 million on multiple occasions, making him one of the most sought-after comedians in the world. Whether this claim is entirely true or not, it certainly seems genuine enough to debunk reports that Katt Williams has a net worth of $5 million or lower.

In the past two decades, Katt Williams has become one of the most recognizable faces in stand-up comedy, even appearing as a fictionalized version of himself in the 2008 video game Grand Theft Auto IV. In the game, players have the option to watch Williams perform stand-up on television, or even attend a Liberty City comedy club to see the 3D-animated comedian perform a “live” set. Currently, Katt Williams is performing in venues around the United States on his Dark Matter tour, accompanied by a throng of opening acts including Mark Curry, Mo’Nique, and others.

The explosive Club Shay Shay appearance can likely be credited for reinvigorating Katt Williams’ career, and exposing him to a wide audience of young people, after many clips of the interview went viral on TikTok. With his newfound audience of Gen Zers, Katt Williams’ net worth is expected to continue rising in the coming years. Don’t be surprised if you tune in to Netflix later this year to see that a new Katt Williams hour has become the number one most streamed item on the platform.