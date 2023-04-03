“We lived together for a few months and would write and talk about comedy — who we liked and why we liked them and how that worked in the architecture of what we were trying to build comedically,” Key told People.

The pair also starred in their sketch comedy series Key & Peele, which ran for five seasons on Comedy Central from 2012 to 2015. Nearly a decade after the Emmy-winning show ended, Key, 45, reflected on their separation in recent years.

“We don’t see each other that often anymore,” he told the outlet, referring to Peele. “Which is, to me, a tragedy.”