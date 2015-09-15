Keke Palmer has been tapped to star in a television series remake of the 1989 film, The ‘Burbs, at Peacock.

It has a straight-to-series order at the streamer. Celeste Hughey is the writer and will executive produce the serise with Palmer, Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins and Aimee Carson for Fuzzy Door. Brian Grazer, Kristen Zolner and Natalie Berkus executive produce for Imagine Entertainment. Serving as co-executive producer is Dana Olsen, the writer of the original film, a horror-comedy which starred Tom Hanks and Carrie Fisher.

Here’s the new series’ logline:

Set in present-day suburbia, The ‘Burbs follows a young couple returning to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when new neighbors move in next door, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.

Universal Studio Group’s UCP is the studio. The series adaptation is the latest from Fuzzy Door’s overall deal with UCP.

It will film at the backlot of Universal Studios Hollywood, just like the original film, which was from Universal Pictures and Imagine Entertainment.