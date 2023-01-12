Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is adding to its fight card.

The Peacock limited series has added Chloe Bailey, Melvin Gregg, Jalyn Hall, Artrece Johnson, Clifton Powell and Lori Harvey, in her major acting debut. Their addition comes as Don Cheadle joined the stacked cast earlier this week. According to Deadline, the news was released ahead of the series’ expected production start date next week.

The series stars Dexter Darden as Muhammad Ali in a story based on the popular iHeartPodcasts series about the 1970s comeback fight in Atlanta. Robbers used the popularity of the fight as a cover for a crime that changed the course of Atlanta as a city. The series also stars previously announced cast members Samuel L. Jackson, Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle.

Shaye Ogbonna serves as creator, writer, co-showrunner and executive producer. Jason Horwitch will also executive produce with Craig Brewer, who will also direct several episodes, Hart and Hartbeat’s Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein, Will Packer and Will Packer Media’s Sabrina Wind, iHeartPodcasts’ Conaly Byrne, Will Pearson and Carrie Lieberman, and Jeff Keating and Lars Jacobson.