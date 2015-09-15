Lionsgate has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming action comedy pic, Shadow Force, starring Kerry Washington and Omar Sy.

Washington and Sy play former special forces leaders who got together (against the rules) and are now being hunted. Mark Strong, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Cliff “Method Man” Smith also star in the film.

What is ‘Shadow Force’ going to be about?

Here’s the description:

In SHADOW FORCE, Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy) were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their trail, one family’s fight becomes all-out war.

Photo: Lionsgate

Directed by Joe Carnahan, the film was written by Leon Chills and Carnahan. Producers are Washington, Sterling K. Brown, Pilar Savone and Stephen “Dr.” Love.

The film was first announced back in 2019, with Washington and Brown attached to star. Brown later dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. Victoria Mahoney was also set to direct the film at one point before Carnahan took on directing duties in addition to co-writing.

When will ‘Shadow Force’ be released in theaters?

Check out the trailer and the first images below. The film hits theaters May 2.