Jonathan Majors‘ fall from grace continues as Variety reports he has been let go from the upcoming biopic about former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

The outlet reports that Majors is no longer attached to the biopic 48 Hours In Vegas. Lionsgate has also moved on from the film by releasing it back to the producers. The film has run into this snag because of Majors’ Dec. 18 conviction on two misdemeanor assault and harassment charges after being arrested in early 2023 for a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors’ sentencing will take place Feb. 6.

Now without a star and a studio, the film has to go back to square one. But seeing how the film’s producers are Phil Lord and Chris Miller, it might have some life yet. And the film still has its screenwriter, Jordan VanDina, so all is not lost yet.

The film’s story was also set to be seen in a cult classic light, with the story following Rodman’s wild Las Vegas trip during the 1998 NBA Finals.

Lord and Miller produce for their production company Lord Miller along with Lord Miller’s Adiya Sood. Other executive producers include Rodman, Ari Lubet and Will Allegra.

Back in March 2023–barely before Majors ran into trouble–he spoke with AP Entertainment about his level of excitement to play Rodman.

“[Rodman] is definitely a role where I’m definitely going to make sure I’m pushing that ceiling out because he demands that,” he said. “He’s such a full individual. So he’s going to demand a lot. I’ve got to figure out how to get that.”

Majors’ career has essentially come to a complete stop after his arrest, being let go from his representation and movie roles, including an upcoming Otis Redding biopic and the adaptation of Walter Mosely’s The Man in My Basement. The biggest loss came the same day of his conviction–Marvel finally decided to remove him from the role of Kang the Conqueror in future MCU projects. In a Jan. 8 interview with ABC, Majors still maintained his innocence and said he will appeal.