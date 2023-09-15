Netflix’s Lift isn’t your average heist film.
Director F. Gary Gray brought his talents to the streamer for the film, which follows a film that follows a group of experienced criminals as they work to “lift” $500 million worth of gold for their latest assignment.
“Cyrus, I would say, is two steps ahead at all times,” Kevin Hart told Blavity’s Shadow and Act when asked about his character, who is tapped with leading the heist alongside his insanely smart counterparts. The actor also serves as an executive producer on the project.
“He’s a well-thought-out individual and every idea is attached to the bigger idea,” Hart continued. “F. Gary Gray did a great job of creating a line that we felt Cyrus should be operating off of and every time that I basically went outside that line or put myself in a position to not be on par with what the line was. We had great conversations and understanding attached to that. He did a great job of just keeping me balanced with the performance of Cyrus.”
Along with the mission to get to the gold, Cyrus finds himself back in alignment with a lover from the past, Abby (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). The actress explained the magic that comes from a film with an ensemble cast like Lift.
“This cast has just been a joy to be around,” she said. “I mean, [being] led by Kevin and his energy and humor and wit, but I think it is so well-cast when you’re part of an ensemble where everybody is from different countries [and] from different cultures. Everybody’s bringing a different energy, but also coming up with their own thing that really lifts you up.”
“I loved filming in Italy, that’s like one of my favorite things…filming in Venice,” she added. “All the scenes that we had in St. Mark’s Square on the boats and just being up in the Dolomite mountains. These breathtaking locations were really cool and just give you sort of a sense of the scope and scale of this movie. It really has a global scope to it.”
Úrsula Corberó, who portrays Camila, the crew member responsible for flying the plane where the heist is orchestrated, also emphasized the togetherness on-screen that was also reflected as they filmed the project.
“I love them all,” said Corbero, reflecting on her time with the cast and crew. “I honestly think they’re the best and [being] also, to share with people from these different cultures, [who speak] different languages, and [bring] different energies and vibes… it’s been such a pleasure. I was crying on the last day because we were leaving.”
Lift is streaming now on Netflix.
Watch the full interview above.