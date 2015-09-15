Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of this week’s upcoming episode of Oxygen’s Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins.

Here’s the logline for the latest episode of Season 3, “One Way Street’:

A mother of two, Jacquelyn Smith is stabbed to death in Baltimore in what appears to be a random act of violence. As detectives dig deeper, however, they uncover a diabolical plan, vicious lies and a killer relationship.

Here’s also a description of the clip:

Michelle Kenney talks about how her friend and former colleague, Jaccqui Smith, met Keith Smith. She talks about the two having a whirlwind romance, which culminated in an engagement after just three months. Jacqui’s brother Marcel Trisvan, Jacqui’s brother, talks about Keith’s family, especially his daughter Valeria, being annoyed that Keith and Jacqui tied the knot so quickly. Michelle talks about Keith’s family arguing with him immediately after the wedding, and having to console Jacqui, who was incredibly upset.

Watch the exclusive preview below:

The episode airs Sept. 14 at 9 p.m.

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins Season 3 description:

Faith Jenkins, former criminal prosecutor at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, explores the heart stopping details of murders traced back to romantic liaisons and close friendships that seemed perfect on the surface. Stories investigated this season include a beloved second grade teacher who goes missing just as she’s embarking on a new chapter in her life; a former DEA agent found dead after living a quiet life in the Florida Keys; a Korean War veteran whose murder unveils a tangled web of secrets and betrayal and a mother who vanishes on her way home from a prenatal yoga class.

The real-life Jacquelyn Smith murder case

As CBS News reported, Keith was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife and his attempt to cover it up.

“This didn’t bring her back but we were elated and feel that definitely justice was served,” said Jacquelyn’s sister, Yvonne Saab, at sentencing. “And as I said on the record, the judge was very poignant and to the point. You could tell that she really reviewed this case thoroughly and made a decision that made us very happy.”