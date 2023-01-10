Season 2 of Kingdom Business on BET+ is even more messy than the inaugural season. The gospel drama series centers on the ins and outs of the gospel music industry, with a rising star, Rebel (Serayah), threatening to take center stage. Despite Rebel’s “sketchy” past, people root for her to win. And she proves time and again that she belongs.

At the center of the corruption is Danita Jordon, played by Yolanda Adams. She’s the face of Kingdom Records, which is also a family business that she carries on her back. When she lands in the hospital after the cliffhanger in Season 1, her world unravels slowly until she is ready to face her demons.

“Danita is one of those people [who] has suppressed, and compartmentalized, and dealt with things that she wanted to and just hid stuff back that she didn’t want to. And there are some things that she’s dealing with that she didn’t even know were hers,” Adams said in a recent interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “And it’s one thing to deal with your mess – it’s your mess. But to inherit some mess and then find out that it’s still called you’re a mess. So, she’s trying to navigate it the best way she can. And she’s trying to give that facade of being OK. But you know how that is [with] a person who’s been taught perfection or the idea that she’s got to do this for the kingdom. So, it is pretty nasty for her. And she’s having to sleep with that and deal with that and. And live with it.”

Outside of having to come to terms with her own past sins, this season, Rebel and Danita’s worlds are intertwined in more detrimental ways, and if exposed, everything Danita and her family have done will come crumbling down. Regardless, Rebel keeps pushing, and even the Kingdom Records family finds it hard to keep her down due to her talent. When asked how Rebel represents the ultimate gospel artist, Serayah says she’s the perfect vessel.

“I feel like for people at home across the world, whoever may watch the show, they’re going to relate to her and they’re going to understand a little bit more, even on the gospel level from the church,” she said. “I feel like it brings both sides of the spectrum together for both sides of secondary, worldly or church and Christian– or whatever denomination– to understand each other and to ultimately know that all of us need redemption. And we all have issues. And there’s there’s something to learn for everyone. And I don’t want to say that my character only services people in the streets. I feel like she’s definitely a vehicle, I would say, for people to just understand us and come back down to a human standpoint when we’re dealing with each other in the real world every day.”

All eight episodes of Season 2 of Kingdom Business are currently available to watch on BET+. Catch up on both seasons on the streaming service. Watch the full interview with the cast above as Tamar Braxton, La’Myia Good, Loretta Devine, and Kiandra Richardson dish on their characters’ journeys this season.