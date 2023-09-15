“For Proximus, it’s something that we don’t fully realize outside of the narrative that we’re presented is just the intense pressure that he’s feeling in order to achieve this goal of attaining this information that they need to get before the humans get,” actor Kevin Durand explained. “Because, if that doesn’t happen, then chances are, they’re going to end up back in cages, so he went about it — his leadership and authority, he used in a way that was like by any means necessary. To me, that doesn’t seem like how things should be dealt with in life, but Proxy was under the gun, so he did what he felt he had to do.”