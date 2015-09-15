The first trailer has been released for Kiss of the Spider Woman, starring Jennifer Lopez, Diego Luna and Tonatiuh.

The film is the latest offering from Dreamgirls director Bill Condon, and sees Condon return to the movie musical landscape in the project, which is based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, which is in turn based on the 1976 novel.

What is ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ about?

Here’s the description: Valentín (Diego Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez).

It was received warmly after its premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, with critics saying it is one of Jennifer Lopez’s best roles. In his biggest film role to date, Tonatiuh, known for television roles in Vida and Promised Land, also garnered buzz alongside Luna. After its festival bow, the film sold to Roadside Attractions, Lionsgate and LD Entertainment.

Manuel Puig wrote the original novel and Terrence McNally wrote the Broadway musical of the same name with the composer/lyricist team of John Kander and Fred Ebb. Condon wrote this film version, with Lopez and Luna executive producing. Barry Josephson, Tom Kirdahy and Greg Yolen are producers.

When does ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ hit theaters?

The film lands in theaters on Oct. 10. Watch the trailer below.