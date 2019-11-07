Love Island USA winners Kordell Beckham and Serena Page are gracing the small screen again— this time, in Summer Walker’s lyric video for her newest single, “Heart Of A Woman.”

According to The Source, the song unpacks the ups and downs of love, and will be included in her highly-anticipated third studio album, Finally Over It. “Heart Of A Woman” sees Walker confess her woes in a toxic relationship, signing, “Wanna give up on you but damn I know I can’t / I put the blame on me taking chance after chance.” Its lyric video is just as evocative, showing Beckham and Page enact the “Come Thru” singer’s vulnerable lyrics.

The video quickly drummed up buzz on social media, with many fans praising Walker for putting Beckham and Page center stage.

One fan exclaimed on X, formerly known as Twitter, “YALL IM GAGGING SO BAD RN SUMMER WALKER REALLY GOT SERENA AND KORDELL ON HER ‘HEART OF A WOMAN’ MUSIC VIDEO???”

YALL IM GAGGING SO BAD RN SUMMER WALKER REALLY GOT SERENA AND KORDELL ON HER 'HEART OF A WOMAN' MUSIC VIDEO???

“They killed it,” another added, referring to the reality TV couple.

They killed it

One fan described Beckham and Page’s casting as “chef’s kiss.”

Serena & Kordell starring in the heart of a woman video is chef's kiss 🤌🏾

While another said the couple should get an Emmy for their performance.

Give Serena and Kordell an Emmy for their performance in Heart of a Woman.

Finally Over It will be the third installment of Walker’s Over It series, following her 2021 Billboard 200 chart-topping album, Still Over It, and her 2019 debut project, Over It.