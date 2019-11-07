JaNa Craig has been one of the most revered contestants on Love Island USA Season 6, with fans loyally turning to social media to root for her and her relationship with a smitten Kenny Rodriguez. Fans think her lovable personality and endearing relationship with Rodriguez puts her in a good position to win the season.

But who is she outside of the villa? Here’s more about the reality star, and whether on not she could win this season.

She was born in Hawaii and credits this Japan city as one of her hometowns

Craig was born on Dec. 13, 1996, making her 27 years old and a Sagittarius. Known for their wanderlust and comfort with confrontation, Craig seems to fit the bill. She was born in Kailua, Hawaii, but currently resides in Las Vegas.

Per her official Love Island USA bio, she also lists Okinawa, Japan as one of her hometowns as well. Her bio also states she also speaks a “little” Japanese and Spanish is “afraid of cats and prides herself on not having tattoos.”

She’s an entrepreneur

According to Craig’s LinkedIn profile, she’s been the CEO of her own company, JC Ventures LLC, since 2018. The company focuses on the redistribution of brand-name products via sales channels. She’s also worked as a a cocktail server at Fluxx Nightclub since February 2020. Craig appears to be a jack-of-all-trades— her Love Island bio stated that she’s a day trader, and her social media states she’s an Amazon FBA (meaning “Fulfillment By Amazon”) entrepreneur as well.

JaNa Craig’s time on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6, explained

Craig’s time in the villa has had its fair share of ups and downs, but the fans’ love for her has never wavered. She was first coupled with Coye Simmons, the first person dumped from the villa, and they did not have a strong connection. She then coupled with Connor Newsum, one of the first two male bombshells, and they also did not have a strong connection. After this, she was left vulnerable to be dumped, but was saved by the other women in the villa, much to the chagrin to some of the men, who wanted to keep Andrea Carmona because of Robert “Rob” Rausch.

Fans rallied behind JaNa and she became one of the most popular islanders in the eyes of the fans. She finally found her footing with a new bombshell, Kenny Rodriguez. They began to gel, but then he came back with Catherine Marshall during the Casa Amor phase. He was immediately apologized and they rekindled. The rest is history, as their pairing is one of the strongest of the season.

The OG women of the season are also all favored by fans, including Craig, Leah Kateb, Olivia “Liv” Walker and Serena Page. These three women, along with another OG, Kaylor Martin, and one of the first bombshells, Nicole Jacky, have all had a close friendship. Craig, Page and Kateb’s trio friend group is referred to as “The Powerpuff Girls” aka PPG.

Will JaNa Craig win ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6?

Craig has a story to root for. It took her a while to find her person, but she did. Though she was left vulnerable once, she and Rodriguez have been consistently voted as one of the top couples by America. Because of this, and the heavy support from fans, including edits and more, JaNa Craig has a great shot at winning Love Island USA. She and Rodriguez would likely only be beaten out by Kordell Beckham and Serena Page if they were to not win.

JaNa Craig from ‘Love Island USA’ on social media

Craig can be found on Instagram @janacraig_. Pre-finale, she had nearly 280,000 followers, making her one of the season’s most-followed. She is sure to gain more followers post-finale.

The Season 6 finale of Love Island airs July 21 at 9 p.m. on Peacock.