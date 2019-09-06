Kurt Russell and Keith David, co-stars of the 1982 classic film The Thing have reunited after 40 years.

The two stars reunited on Thursday as filmmaker John Carpenter was being honored at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to Remind Magazine.

David took the stage at Carpenter’s ceremony and thanked the legendary filmmaker for giving him his first-ever movie role with The Thing. Continuing to praise Carpenter, David said he “makes movies that are both good and important — and, at times, prophetic.”

What did Kurt Russell and Keith David say at John Carpenter’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony?

Speaking about his own experience of working on The Thing, David said he was “in the presence of something beautiful … it just doesn’t get better than that.”

Russell also looked back on his time working on the film and specifically remembered an interesting moment he had when he saw the wardrobe on the set.

“I keep noticing this ridiculously large sombrero in the corner. And I’m kind of looking at it and looking at it, and finally I said to the wardrobe gal, ‘What’s the deal with the sombrero?’” Russell said. “And she says, ‘Oh, that’s your hat.’ [I said] ‘I’m not wearing that hat! That’s insane!’ … John walks in the room and he goes, ‘Hey.’ I [say] ‘Hey, man,’ and pointed to the sombrero. And he went, ‘It’s gonna be great, man.’ He was right! If I had a dollar for everybody who’s come up to me and said, ‘You’re Sombrero Man,’ I’d have more money than I made on the movie.”

As the Walk of Fame ceremony continued, Russell called Carpenter a creator of “cinematic change.”

How did Kurt Russell and Keith David react when they reunited after 40 years?

Journalist Wynter Mitchell shared a brief clip of Russell and David as they reconnected at the ceremony. The stars exchanged a warm embrace and appeared to have a lively conversation.