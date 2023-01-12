Quentin Tarantino might be serious about retiring soon — especially now that David Fincher is set to direct a Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood sequel.

According to Variety, Fincher has signed on to direct Brad Pitt in the sequel, which will premiere on Netflix through a first-look deal Fincher has with the streaming giant. The script was written by Tarantino and will see Pitt return as Cliff Booth, his character from the original film. The news was announced during CinemaCon this week.

The new movie doesn’t have a title or plot description yet, but the buzz is already building.

Could elements from ‘The Movie Critic’ resurface?

There’s speculation that Tarantino’s shelved project The Movie Critic may influence the new film. Variety reported that The Movie Critic was originally meant to be Tarantino’s 10th and final film before retirement. It was rumored to feature Pitt in a character similar to Cliff Booth and follow a 1970s film critic working at an adult magazine.

It’s unclear whether this new project merges elements of that script, but fans are watching closely for connections.

A look back at ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’

Released in 2019, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood followed Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt), as they chased fame in 1969 Los Angeles. Along the way, they crossed paths with cultural icons like Bruce Lee (played by Mike Moh).

The film also featured an all-star cast including Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Lena Dunham, Sydney Sweeney, Harley Quinn Smith, Clifton Collins Jr., Scoot McNairy, Rumer Willis, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Margaret Qualley, Dakota Fanning, Luke Perry, Bruce Dern, Al Pacino and Damien Lewis, among others.

Controversy around the original film’s portrayal

After its release, director Boots Riley publicity criticized the film for how it depicted the Manson Family. He took issue with the fact that the group wasn’t portrayed as white supremacists.

“I’m not saying it has to be historically accurate, just that the difference changes the actual meaning of the film,” he told IndieWire at the time. “Like when cowboy Cliff Booth met them and heard the Manson Family talking about ‘the [n] are savages, and are gonna take over’ he might have felt a kinship.”