Kyla Pratt is set to enact some extreme measures on Kelcey Mawema in the upcoming Lifetime Ripped from the Headlines film, Girl in the Cellar.

Part of Lifetime’s Girl in franchise, Girl in the Cellar stars Pratt as a mother who wants her daughter (Mawema) on the right life path. However, Pratt decides to use a horrifying tactic to keep her daughter under her control.

What is the film about?

Here’s more about the film from Lifetime:

Rebecca (Pratt) grows increasingly concerned that her daughter Lory (Mawema) is not making the right life choices. The final straw comes when Rebecca learns that Lory has a secret boyfriend, and to prevent any further mistakes, she decides to confine Lory in their basement cellar. What Lory doesn’t know is that this is the same cellar where Rebecca was held captive by her abusive father years ago. As Lory battles for survival, the neighbors begin to notice her absence, and Rebecca’s behavior draws suspicion, making her a prime suspect in her daughter’s disappearance. Haunted by her traumatic past, Rebecca grapples with her actions and the conflicting feelings of guilt and justification over what she has done.

Girl in the Cellar is directed by Robert Adetuyi from a script y Eva Gonzalez Szigriszt. The film is produced by Navid Soofi for PF Maple Productions Inc. in association with Studio TF1 America. Timothy O. Johnson, Meghan Hooper White and Amelia Burstyn serve as executive producers.

Other Lifetime Girl in films include, but aren’t limited to, Girl in the Attic, Girl in the Garage, The Girl Locked Upstairs, Girl in the Video, Girl in Room 13, Girl in the Basement, Girl in the Bunker, Girl in the Box and Girl in the Shed.

When does ‘Girl in the Cellar’ premiere?

The film comes to Lifetime Saturday, Aug. 23 at 8/7c.