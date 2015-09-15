Kyla Pratt, Reagan Gomez, Punkie Johnson and Tammy Townsend have been added to the sprawling ensemble cast of The Chi for its upcoming seventh season– Blavity’s Shadow and Act can exclusively report.

The four join in guest-starring roles, and join previously announced Season 7 additions Phylicia Rashad, Wendy Raquel Robinson and Karrueche Tran.

Pratt will play Angie, “Hannibal’s tough as nails wife, who doesn’t tolerate anything less than her home being happy.” Johnson is Shawnita, “a career restaurant manager who’s here to whip Smokey’s into shape.” Gomez is Candace, “A textbook lover girl gone bad who’s spicy new love interest is keeping her on her toes.” And Townsend is Nora, “a charming and scrappy entrepreneur who dreams of helping people through her business.”

What is ‘The Chi’ Season 7 about?

Per its logline, The Chi is “a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.” As for this season, “With Alicia at the helm, the pivotal women of The Chi rise to reclaim their power. Yet, as loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear that there’s only one crown and it will come at a heavy cost.”

The series stars Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker and Luke James, with Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Charmin Lee, Jill Marie Jones, and Daniel J. Watts guest starring alongside Hannaha Hall, Jason Weaver, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Kandi Burruss, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce, Ahmad Ferguson, Cortez Smith, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Zaria Imani Primer, L’lerrét Jazelle and Brian Keys.

When does ‘The Chi’ Season 7 premiere?

Created and executive produced by Lena Waithe, who produces under her Hillman Grad banner, co-showrunners Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel also executive produce, as does Common.

Other executive producers are Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Resheida Brady-Anderson, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia. Naomi Funabashi and Rishi Rajani also executive produce for Hilman Grad. Supervising producers are Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield, and they direct multiple Season 7 episodes.

Season 7 of The Chi premieres May 16 on-demand and streaming for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. It will debut on the Showtime linear channel on May 18 at 9 p.m. ET.