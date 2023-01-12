The prehistoric-meets-current day drama La Brea comes back to NBC for its third and final season.

The trailer for Season 3 of La Brea promises to give viewers have even more twists and turns as the group of survivors of a massive sinkhole in Los Angeles find themselves in a land lost to time underground.

The Season 3 premiere, “Sierra,” airs Jan. 9 at 9/8c and finds the survivors of the second season’s survivors on the run. But more tragedy awaits as more is revealed. According to the logline, ” After the clearing’s destroyed in a dinosaur attack, the Survivors must find a new home to live. Gavin discovers a clue about where Eve has gone, but tracking the lead down results in more tragic consequences.”

The series is created by David Appelbaum who also serves as showrunner. Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki, Chiké Okonkwo, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh Mckenzie, and Jon Seda star. Nicholas Gonzalez, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Natalie Zea have recurring roles.

Appelbaum executive produces with Chris Hollier, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Avi Nir and Alon Shrutzman.