Y’lan Noel is exploring a place he’s never been before in Apple TV+’s Lady in the Lake.

The former Insecure star is no stranger to capturing the hearts of audiences, having starred alongside fellow Insecure alum and creator Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield and Chanté Adams in The Photograph and alongside DeWanda Wise in Stella Meghie’s independent comedy film The Weekend. Now, he is taking his talents to Baltimore during the late 1960s as Ferdie Platt in Lady in the Lake, where he stars opposite Natalie Portman.