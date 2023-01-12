Laura Harrier is the latest to join the starry ensemble for Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.

Variety reports that Harrier has been cast as Suzanne de Passe, the “pioneering female music executive” who convinced Motown founder Berry Gordy to sign The Jackson 5.

She played a huge role in the group’s fame and trajectory; according to the article, she not only got them signed, but also made the group’s costumes in their early fame. She also became a big factor in bringing The Jackson 5 and other Motown acts to live television. In Jackson’s life in particular, de Passe has played a large role as his teacher during his childhood years, as well as a mentor and touchpoint for navigating the music industry.

Not only was is she influential in music but de Pazze is also a prolific film and television producer, producing many projects such as The Jacksons: An American Dream, Sister, Sister, Smart Guy, Disney Channel’s Zenon franchise and much more.

Harrier joins previously announced cast members including Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who will play his pop star uncle. Juliano Krue Valdi will play Jackson as a child. Colman Domingo will play patriarch Joe Jackson opposite Nia Long as Joe’s wife Katherine.

The rest of the cast includes actors playing the younger and older versions of Jackson’s brothers; Jayden Harville and Jamal R. Henderson (Jermaine Jackson), Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Tre Horton (Marlon Jackson), Judah Edwards adn Rhyan Hill (Tito Jackson) and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Joseph David-Jones (Jackie Jackson). Miles Teller has been cast as John Branca, Jackson’s attorney and legal adviser.