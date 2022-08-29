Prime Video’s newest series, Clean Slate, is a heartfelt personification of the phrase, “Sometimes you have to go backward to move forward.” Executive produced by the late Norman Lear, the eight episodes of Season 1 follow Desiree (Laverne Cox), a transwoman who returns home to Mobile, Alabama, after her life in New York doesn’t go as planned.

Desiree’s sudden homecoming ignites a soul-searching journey for her father, Harry (George Wallace), an old-school car wash owner. With the addition of friends, foes, neighbors and unexpected love interests, Clean Slate is a hilarious but touching story about how everyone deserves a chance to get it right the second time around.

Welcome home, Desiree

In the first episode of Clean Slate, viewers see Harry’s life turned upside down when he opens the door, hoping to welcome his son, Desmond, home. Instead, he is met by his daughter, Desiree. Due to their 23-year disconnect, the bottled-up emotions come to a head as Harry has to learn how to cope with his child’s transition.

“I didn’t understand where she was coming from, and I had to learn,” Wallace, a series co-creator along with Cox and Dan Ewen, told Blavity’s Shadow and Act of his character in a recent interview. “I have to be educated, and I think other people will learn and be educated with me — learn how to live and let live and, and, and really enjoy life because you can be stubborn. That would have been the exact situation with a Southern father,” the Atlanta native added.