Law & Order: SVU just made a major promotion ahead of its upcoming 27th season.

Aimé Donna Kelly, who has recurred as Captain Renee Curry since 2020, has been upped to series regular for the new season. Kelly’s Curry was first introduced when she worked with IAB, and later joined Captain Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) team at the Special Victims Unit.

Deadline first broke the news of Kelly’s promotion. Kelly has appeared in 29 episodes over the past five seasons of the show.

She joins the returning Hargitay and Ice-T, as well as Peter Scanavino, Kevin Kane and Kelli Giddish, who is returning as a series regular for the first time since Season 24. Octavio Pisano and Juliana Aidén Martinez exited after Season 26.

Aimé Donna Kelly is also appearing in an upcoming Prime Video series

Kelly is also appearing in Prime Video’s upcoming Muhammad Ali series, The Greatest, in which she’ll play civil rights icon Alberta Jones.

When does ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 27 premiere?

No word on when the new season premieres, but it will for sure bow in the fall for the 2025-26 broadcast television season.