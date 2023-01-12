Christopher Meloni and Danielle Moné Truitt are back to take on New York’s most complex criminal cases in the new trailer for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, the Law & Order: SVU spinoff centered on Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. For the new season, the series is moving from NBC to Peacock.

According to Peacock, the fifth season follows Stabler and his boss, Sgt. Ayana Bell (Truitt), as they take on “New York’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises” while keeping the dangers that usually follow Stabler home at bay.

Helping Stabler fight crime are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez), techie Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) and Stabler’s brother Randall (Dean Norris), who keeps Stabler’s family safe.

All about ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Season 5

This season, the stakes somehow get even higher as Stabler’s past and present cases coincide. According to Peacock, “Season five explores the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he did them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.”

Here’s when the show returns

Dick Wolf executive produces via Wolf Entertainment alongside Meloni, Matt Olmstead, John Shiban, Mike Slovis, Peter Jankowski and Tim Walsh.

The new season comes to Peacock on April 17 with a two-episode premiere.

The premiere will also be featured on NBC

Though Peacock is the show’s full-time home, the show’s Season 5 premiere will also air on NBC. On April 17 The same day that it drops on Peacock, the first of the two-episode premiere episodes will air on NBC at 10 p.m. following Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU.

Watch the Season 5 trailer below: