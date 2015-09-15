The first look at Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 has been released as Law & Order: SVU‘s Elliot Stabler spinoff moves to Peacock from NBC.

The series also stars Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Rick Gonzalez and Dean Norris.

Here’s the logline for both the series and Season 5:

Reprising the role he originated on Law & Order: SVU, Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell’s (Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.

Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving.

Season five explores the dangerous worlds of cross-border smuggling, high-tech domestic terrorism and a crime family intent on repaying Stabler for the injury he did them in Rome. As his worlds collide, Stabler will put everything on the line to protect the vulnerable and fight for justice.

When does ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Season 5 premiere?

The series premieres April 17 on Peacock with two episodes. After that, episodes will drop weekly.

Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken and Matt Olmstead are the series creators. The series’ studio is Universal Television, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Watch the trailer and check out the first-look images below: