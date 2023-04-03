Letitia Wright has clarified that she does not share the views of The Daily Wire, a right-wing media company co-founded by Ben Shapiro, which partnered with Angel Studios to distribute her new film, Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot.
The Black Panther star is one of the film’s executive producers. On Sunday, she shared a statement on her Instagram account, assuring fans that it was not her decision to work with The Daily Wire.
“To be clear, after we completed the production of this film, Angel Studios were brought on board to handle its distribution and they later partnered with The Daily Wire,” Wright wrote. “That was not my decision, and I was not given an update or made aware of this decision. I am in no way aligned or affiliated with The Daily Wire. I am thankful for all who want to positively champion this film and campaign to serve children. However, I do not condone using this beautiful film for divisive political purposes. That is not why I joined the project.”
As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Jordan Harmon, president of Angel Studios, responded to Wright’s remarks, emphasizing that the company wanted to partner with others who were “passionate” in the fight for children.
“This powerful film takes a stand for vulnerable kids, and we’re pursuing partners who are passionate about this fight,” Harmon said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “Angel Studios is grateful for both Letitia and Daily Wire’s partnership on getting this story out into the world, and we encourage everyone concerned about the foster care and adoption crisis to get involved and see Sound of Hope.“
Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot was released in theaters on July 4. The film is based on a true story that follows the lives of Bishop W.C. Martin and his wife, Donna Martin, and their East Texas church. The couple helped more than 22 families adopt 77 children from the foster care system.
The Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing also commented on Wright’s stance with the media outlet, stating that she and other left-wing members were trying to dampen the film’s overall message to its viewers.
“The Daily Wire is truly honored to partner with Angel Studios on such an important project,” Boreing said in a statement to Variety. “But, such is the intolerance of the modern left that instead of celebrating this accomplishment and all it might mean, one of the film’s producers, Letitia Wright of ‘Black Panther’ fame, used the occasion to condemn The Daily Wire’s involvement in sharing this message across the country. Letitia and I probably don’t share the same politics, but I believe we share a Christian faith and, more importantly, the same goal of shining a light on something we can all agree on — a community banding together to help kids in need. We hope people don’t allow this distraction to steal from the message from the film and the impact it can have. Everyone should see this movie and join the fight for kids. It’s too important not to.”
Sound of Hope was initially produced by Peacetree Productions and later acquired by Angel Studios. In mid-June, The Daily Wire announced that its streaming platform, The Daily Wire+, had reached a deal with the company to release the film in theaters, per Variety.
The film has grossed over $7 million at the box office since its opening. Despite the political differences that have arisen since its release, Wright still believes in the impact the film can have on others.
“Despite all this, I stand firm in the belief that this film will rise above the discourse to speak for itself, and I encourage audiences everywhere to be inspired & witness the incredible true story of how a small church community changed the lives of 77 young children in Texas, and become part of the movement to change the lives of children across America & the World,” she wrote.