Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot was released in theaters on July 4. The film is based on a true story that follows the lives of Bishop W.C. Martin and his wife, Donna Martin, and their East Texas church. The couple helped more than 22 families adopt 77 children from the foster care system.

The Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing also commented on Wright’s stance with the media outlet, stating that she and other left-wing members were trying to dampen the film’s overall message to its viewers.

“The Daily Wire is truly honored to partner with Angel Studios on such an important project,” Boreing said in a statement to Variety. “But, such is the intolerance of the modern left that instead of celebrating this accomplishment and all it might mean, one of the film’s producers, Letitia Wright of ‘Black Panther’ fame, used the occasion to condemn The Daily Wire’s involvement in sharing this message across the country. Letitia and I probably don’t share the same politics, but I believe we share a Christian faith and, more importantly, the same goal of shining a light on something we can all agree on — a community banding together to help kids in need. We hope people don’t allow this distraction to steal from the message from the film and the impact it can have. Everyone should see this movie and join the fight for kids. It’s too important not to.”