Lil Nas X is bringing HBO the behind-the-scenes of his upcoming U.S. tour in the new HBO Original documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero. The documentary airs Jan. 27 at 8/7c on the network and will stream on Max.

Directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero follows the singer/rapper/songwriter as he prepares for his first-ever headlining U.S. tour. The documentary promises “unparalleled access” as the entertainer embarks on “a personal journey of self-investigation and discovery as he creates, rehearses, and performs nightly in front of his legions of devoted fans.”

According to the synopsis:

Spanning 60 days of the “Long Live Montero” tour in 2022/2023, the verité-style film delves beneath the surface of Lil Nas X, a boy from Atlanta born Montero Hill, whose musical career exploded with his 2019 crossover hit “Old Town Road.” Mirroring the stage show, the film is divided into three acts—Rebirth, Transformation, and Becoming—and chronicles Montero’s own odyssey as he navigates the pressures of his meteoric rise to stardom, his desire to inspire his fans and accept the naysayers, and his place within the pantheon of Black, queer icons. Capturing this provocative performer at a transformational point in his life, Montero’s elaborate stage show transports the audience through the highs and lows of his life via his deeply personal music, while behind the scenes, the film reveals a sensitive young man still exploring his own queer identity, complicated relationships with family members, and his aspirations as a force for self-expression and acceptance. Vulnerable and raw off stage, dazzling and spectacular on stage, LIL NAS X: LONG LIVE MONTERO is a testament to an artist who continues to push boundaries, transcend genres, and reshape expectations on his quest to become the truest and greatest version of himself.

The documentary also includes footage of show producer Saul Levitz, manager Adam Leber, creative director and stylist Hodo Musa, lead choreographer and show director Sean Bankhead, choreography assistant Christan Owens, horse designer Margot Rada, tour videographer Aaron Idelson, dancers Dobbin Pinkney, Zachariah Molton, Kebahb Glanville, Amari Smith, Devin Neal, Bernard Bell, Alex Mateo, Trevon Anderson, guest artist Saucy Santana and security head Leula “JR” Kailahi. Also featured are Lil Nas X’s family, including father Robert Stafford, stepmother Mia Stafford, brothers Lamarco Hill, Robert Sleepy and Tramon Hill, and Nephew Chase White.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is a RadicalMedia production in association with Museum & Crane. The film is produced by Levitz, Leber and Musa along with Dave Sirulnick, Caryn Capotosto, Gee Roberson and Adriana Arce. The film is executive produced by Meredith Bennett, Jon Kamen, Frank Scherma, Tom Mackay, Ron Perry and Krista Wegener.