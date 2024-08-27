The Lion King, originally released on June 15, 1994, remains one of Disney’s most adored and successful animated films of all time. Even decades later, it still resonates with audiences of all ages, partially because of all the insightful and memorable quotes about life, love, bravery, and leadership the film contains.

Directed by Hollywood power duo Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, the film follows Simba, a young lion with a future as king of the Pride Lands. The cub is forced to grow up quickly when his father, Mufasa, is brutally killed in an attack orchestrated by Scar, Mufasa’s vicious brother. Hands down, one of the most tearjerking scenes ever incorporated into a Disney movie.

In addition to stunning visuals, the movie was brought to life by Hollywood elites such as Matthew Broderick (adult Simba), James Earl Jones (Mufasa), and Jeremy Irons (Scar) to name a few. The Lion King has grossed over $970 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing animated film of its time and winning a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

The music was also a large part of the movie’s incredible success. The soundtrack included songs composed by Elton John and Tim Rice, with a score by Hans Zimmer. In fact, the album earned two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for Elton’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

In 2019, Disney re-imagined The Lion King thanks to CGI. Beyoncé voiced the role of Nala, while Donald Glover captured the essence of Simba. James Earl Jones reprised his iconic role as Mufasa with Chiwetel Ejiofor tackling the ever-so-evil, Scar. Despite mixed reviews, especially for the visual effects, this rendition brought in over $1.6 billion internationally.

Whether you’re a fan of the original, the remake, or both, there’s no denying that The Lion King had some amazing quotes that served some serious life lessons. Here are some of our faves.

Identity & Self-Discovery

As king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa was highly regarded amongst the other lions. Throughout the movie, he imparted his wisdom to Simba, whom he knew would one day claim the throne. In turn, Simba internalized this wisdom, allowing him to reflect on his own identity. Here are several quotes centered around identity and self-discovery.

“You have forgotten who you are, and so have forgotten me. Look inside yourself, Simba. You are more than what you have become.”- Mufasa

“Remember who you are.” – Mufasa

“Being brave doesn’t mean you go looking for trouble.” – Mufasa

“The question is, are you willing to take the risk?” – Simba

“Going back means I’ll have to face my past.” – Simba

Legacy & Ancestry

Mufasa was heavily influenced by the kings before him, and this was instilled in Simba. Throughout the film, he frequently credits the ancestors and their legacy. These quotes demonstrate his intense love for their heritage.

“A king’s time as ruler rises and falls like the sun.” – Mufasa

“The great kings of the past look down on us from those stars.” – Mufasa

“So whenever you feel alone, just remember that those kings will always be there to guide you. And so will I.” – Mufasa

“Well, he said the great kings of the past are up there, watching over us.” – Simba

Nature & Balance

Another major theme in The Lion King was the Circle of Life, the idea that all things eventually die and return to the Earth. This concept can also be applied to our lives.

“When we die, our bodies become the grass, and the antelope eat the grass. And so, we are all connected in the great Circle of Life.” – Mufasa

“Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance. As king, you need to understand that balance and respect all the creatures, from the crawling ant to the leaping antelope.” – Mufasa

“A true king searches for what he can give.” – Mufasa

Courage & Strength

Throughout the movie, Simba is forced to discover and rediscover his courage and strength following Mufasa’s death. This journey led to multiple quotes that highlight fear can help birth bravery in any situation.

“I walk on the wild side. I laugh in the face of danger!” – Simba

“I guess even kings get scared, Huh?” – Simba

“When the going gets tough, the tough get going.” – Timon

“Believe in yourself, and there will come a day when others will have no choice but to believe in you.” – Mufasa

Fate & Destiny

These quotes demonstrate the importance of accepting what is meant for you, which is something Simba had to face time and time again.

“You can’t escape your destiny.” – Zazu

You must take your place in the circle of life.”- Mufasa

Wisdom & Life Lessons

Rafiki, the Pride’s shaman, had his own wisdom to impart throughout the movie. Here are some of the words he gave Simba, and us, to live by.

“Oh yes, the past can hurt. But from the way I see it, you can either run from it, or learn from it.” – Rafiki

“Change is good.” – Rafiki

“Everybody is somebody. Even a nobody.” – Rafiki

Love & Loyalty

The Lion King taught audiences that there’s nothing more important than the love we have for our family and friends and the loyalty we give them.

“Well, Simba, if it’s important to you, we’re with you to the end.” – Timon

“I’ll be with you forever, just like the stars.” – Mufasa

Humor / Light-Hearted

While there are many serious and even tear-jerking moments, countless hilarious moments make this classic even more enjoyable. Here are just two from lighthearted scenes.

“Hakuna Matata! It means ‘no worries’ for the rest of your days.” – Timon & Pumbaa

“Nobody knows the trouble I’ve seen. / Nobody knows my sorrow.” – Zazu

Leadership & Power

The movie is largely based on leadership, particularly developing these skills in Simba. However Scar has his own, terrifying views on what it means to be a boss.

“Life’s not fair, is it?” – Scar

“Out of the ashes of this tragedy, we shall rise to greet the dawning of a new era.” – Scar

What was Scar’s famous line?

Scar had several notable lines within the film. However, during the scene where he confronts Mufasa for the final time, his jealousy is on full display. As Scar digs his claws into Mufasa’s paws before throwing him into the wildebeest stampede, he evilly declares “Long live the king” before tossing his brother to his death.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Simba mean in Swahili?

The prominence of Swahili in The Lion King is largely due to the fact that much of the movie is based in East Africa, where the language is prominent. Many of the character’s names and phrases are taken directly from the Swahili language. Simba’s name is no exception, meaning lion in Swahili.

What does the name Zazu mean?

In the film, Zazu is the red-billed hornbill and trusted butler to Mufasa. He is frequently tasked with watching over Simba. Like the other characters, Zazu name means “movement” in Swahili, which perfectly represents him, as he is often on the go.

What does Mufasa mean in Swahili?

Mufasa’s name is also fitting, meaning “king” in Swahili. This is one of the most fitting monikers in this stunning production.