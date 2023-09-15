Two of your favorite Living Single roommates are reuniting for a rewatch podcast!

On May 7, Living Single stars Kim Coles and Erika Alexander will debut their ReLiving Single podcast series from Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat and Alexander’s Color Farm Media.

What is the ‘ReLiving Single’ podcast about?

According to a press release, “ReLiving Single is the official unofficial rewatch series, offering a fresh, in-depth look at the iconic ’90s show that redefined comedy, friendship, dating, and the Black experience for a generation.”

Best known for their roles as Maxine Shaw, attorney at law, and Synclaire James, Alexander and Coles first captured the hearts of fans in the hit ’90s television series that also starred Queen Latifah as Khadijah James, John Henton as Overton Wakefield Jones, T.C. Carson as Kyle Barker, and Kim Fields as Regine Hunter.

Photo: Hartbeat

Living Single, which first aired in 1993, centered on the lives of six friends in New York City, following both their personal and professional experiences as they lived in a Brooklyn brownstone. The show, created by Yvette Lee Bowser, aired for five seasons on Fox.

What Erika Alexander and Kim Coles say about the new podcast

“ReLiving Single is a multigenerational conversation that remains evergreen because of the love our fans have for us and the show! And they want more,” Alexander said in a statement. “So we put together an all-star lineup to reminisce, drop life-lesson gems, and give a masterclass on comedy and showbiz. You’ll hear stories you’ve never heard before, but the best part of the rewatch series is on screen, Kim and I, like a pair of vampires, ain’t aged a day!”

Coles added, “Getting to relive Living Single with Erika — and with all of you — feels like opening a time capsule packed with love, laughter, and a little extra lip gloss. I can’t wait to spill the tea, share the joy, and celebrate the magic that made us all family.”

The newest addition to Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat portfolio, ReLiving Single is just the latest in the catalog of original audio content, which includes Hart’s Gold Minds podcast as well as One Song with Diallo Riddle and Luxxury, and Petty Crimes with Ceara Jane O’Sullivan and Griff Stark-Ennis.

“We’ve seen the massive impact that Living Single has had on The Culture. From inspiring legions of journalists and lawyers to changing the narrative of what it meant to be a Black woman in ’90s America, Living Single created a picture of Black Life that still feels authentic,” Eric Eddings, SVP of digital and platforms at Hartbeat, said. “What ReLiving Single will illustrate is that it was an intentional effort by dozens of people whose stories we haven’t really heard. Erika and Kim are two of those people — which makes them the perfect guides on this journey.”

ReLiving Single will be available on its YouTube channel and wherever you listen to podcasts starting May 7.