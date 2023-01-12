Lizzo is ready to portray the pioneer of rock and roll, Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The “About Damn Time” singer will star as Tharpe, whose gospel singing and guitar playing created the foundation for modern-day rock and roll, in the Amazon MGM Studios film, Rosetta, reports Deadline and Variety.

Lizzo will also produce with Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi of Significant Productions and Kevin Beisler. Natalie Chaidez and Kwynn Perry serve as screenwriters.

What will the biopic be about?

The film will reportedly center around “a pivotal period” in Tharpe’s life according to Variety, “one of groundbreaking innovation, defiant passion, and secret love.”

“As she shatters musical boundaries with her signature guitar sound, Rosetta must navigate societal constraints, conceal her love for another woman, and ultimately transform a wedding into one of the most legendary concerts in history–the first stadium show,” according to the film’s description.

More on Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Tharpe, who rose to stardom in the 1930s and 1940s, is the foundation for rock and roll, a genre that has since been relabeled as a “white genre” despite its Black roots (much like country music). However, many rock and roll stars throughout the years have credited Black artists such as Tharpe as inspirations and, for better or worse, other artists like Elvis popularized rock and roll to the masses.

However, Tharpe died in 1973 and didn’t receive her flowers in the mainstream until recent years, such as when British-born Americana artist Yola portrayed Tharpe in 2022’s Elvis.